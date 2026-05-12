Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On May 12

Sheets is hitting for a .209 BA, .263 OBP and .427 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 13 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Sheets has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.87 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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