FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On May 12

Gavin Sheets and his San Diego Padres will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .209 BA, .263 OBP and .427 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 13 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Sheets has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat (0-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.87 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News