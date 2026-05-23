Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Athletics On May 23

Sheets is hitting for a .254 BA, .335 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 20 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (2-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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