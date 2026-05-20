Gage Workman And Tigers Play Guardians On May 20
Gage Workman and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Workman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Workman is hitting for a .208 BA, .208 OBP and .542 SLG with a 45.8% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.
The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-6) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.