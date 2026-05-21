Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 21
Gabriel Moreno and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Moreno has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Moreno is hitting for a .253 BA, .307 OBP and .396 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 13 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Moreno has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.
Zach Agnos starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.