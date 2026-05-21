Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 21

Moreno is hitting for a .253 BA, .307 OBP and .396 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 13 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Moreno has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Zach Agnos starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.