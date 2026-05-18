Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 18

Moreno is hitting for a .253 BA, .304 OBP and .373 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 11 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Moreno has recorded two steals on two attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Rockies.

The Giants will send Robbie Ray (3-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.