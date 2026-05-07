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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Rockies On May 7

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has +124 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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