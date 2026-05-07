Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Rockies On May 7

Peralta is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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