Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Rockies On May 6

Peralta is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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