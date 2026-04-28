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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 28

Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Freeman has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .271 BA, .345 OBP and .439 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 11 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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