Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 28

Freeman is hitting for a .271 BA, .345 OBP and .439 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 11 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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