Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Tigers On May 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .236 BA, .315 OBP and .382 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 10 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (0-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.