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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Rockies On May 4

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, May 4 at 5:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .226 BA, .305 OBP and .387 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored eight runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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