Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Rockies On May 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .226 BA, .305 OBP and .387 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored eight runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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