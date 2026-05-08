Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .243 BA, .325 OBP and .398 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 10 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.61 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.