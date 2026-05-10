Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .236 BA, .315 OBP and .382 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 10 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.