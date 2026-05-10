Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 10
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .236 BA, .315 OBP and .382 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 10 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.