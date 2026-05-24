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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Orioles On May 24

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 24 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Valdez has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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