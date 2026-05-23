Framber Valdez And Tigers Take On Orioles On May 23

Valdez is 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.