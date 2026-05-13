Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Mets On May 13

Valdez is 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, May 5 when he threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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