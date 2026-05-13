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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Mets On May 13

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, May 5 when he threw three innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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