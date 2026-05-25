Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Phillies On May 25

Tatis is hitting for a .247 BA, .326 OBP and .289 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 19 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 16 runs. Tatis has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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