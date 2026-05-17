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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On May 17

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Tatis has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .233 BA, .310 OBP and .276 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 15 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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