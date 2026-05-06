Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Giants On May 6

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .320 OBP and .305 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 13 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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