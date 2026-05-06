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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Giants On May 6

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Tatis has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .320 OBP and .305 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 13 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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