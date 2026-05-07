Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Cardinals On May 7

Tatis is hitting for a .242 BA, .311 OBP and .295 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 14 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.