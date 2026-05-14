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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Brewers On May 14

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .252 BA, .328 OBP and .298 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 15 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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