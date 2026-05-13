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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On May 13

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .245 BA, .324 OBP and .293 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 15 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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