Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Face Rangers On May 19

Tovar is hitting for a .206 BA, .257 OBP and .290 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored 12 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. Tovar has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tyler Alexander will start for the Rangers, his first this season.

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