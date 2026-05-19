Ezequiel Duran And Rangers Face Rockies On May 19

Duran is hitting for a .286 BA, .348 OBP and .454 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 20 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Duran has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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