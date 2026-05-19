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Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers

Ezequiel Duran

Texas Rangers • #20 3B

Ezequiel Duran And Rangers Face Rockies On May 19

Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .286 BA, .348 OBP and .454 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 20 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Duran has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ezequiel Duran

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