Evan Carter And Rangers Play Diamondbacks On May 11

Carter is hitting for a .176 BA, .308 OBP and .345 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 17 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Carter has recorded six steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka (4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.