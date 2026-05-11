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Evan Carter
Texas Rangers

Evan Carter

Texas Rangers • #32 CF

Evan Carter And Rangers Play Diamondbacks On May 11

Evan Carter and the Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Carter has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter is hitting for a .176 BA, .308 OBP and .345 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 17 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Carter has recorded six steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka (4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Evan Carter

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