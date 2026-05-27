Evan Carter And Rangers Face Astros On May 27

Carter is hitting for a .178 BA, .293 OBP and .350 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carter has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (2-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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