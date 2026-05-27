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Evan Carter
Texas Rangers

Evan Carter

Texas Rangers • #32 CF

Evan Carter And Rangers Face Astros On May 27

Evan Carter and the Texas Rangers will face the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Carter has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter is hitting for a .178 BA, .293 OBP and .350 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carter has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (2-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Evan Carter

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