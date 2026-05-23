Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On May 23

Suarez is hitting for a .231 BA, .300 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He returns to action for the first time since April 22, when he went 0 for 4 against the Rays.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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