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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On May 23

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .231 BA, .300 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He returns to action for the first time since April 22, when he went 0 for 4 against the Rays.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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