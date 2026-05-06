Erick Fedde And White Sox Face Angels On May 6

Fedde is 0-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.