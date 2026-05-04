Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 4

Lauer is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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