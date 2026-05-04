Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 4
Eric Lauer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lauer has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lauer is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.