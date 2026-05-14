Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Face Giants On May 14
Emmet Sheehan will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, May 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sheehan has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheehan is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.