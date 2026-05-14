Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Face Giants On May 14

Sheehan is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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