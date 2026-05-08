Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Braves On May 8

Sheehan is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.