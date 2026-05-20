Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against White Sox On May 20

Hancock is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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