Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against White Sox On May 20
Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hancock has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Hancock is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.