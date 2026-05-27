Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Athletics On May 27

Hancock is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.