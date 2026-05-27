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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Athletics On May 27

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hancock is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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