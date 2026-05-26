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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Athletics On May 26

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has -110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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