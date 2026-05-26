Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Athletics On May 26

Hancock is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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