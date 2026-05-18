Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Phillies On May 18

De La Cruz is hitting for a .302 BA, .364 OBP and .540 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Andrew Painter (1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.

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