Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 13

De La Cruz is hitting for a .292 BA, .355 OBP and .518 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 30 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.