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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Mets On May 26

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .347 OBP and .516 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 37 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mets.

David Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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