Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Mets On May 26

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .347 OBP and .516 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 37 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mets.

David Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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