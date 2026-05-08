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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 8

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .337 OBP and .510 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 27 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (10th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cubs.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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