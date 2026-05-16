Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 16
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 8 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.