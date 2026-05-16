FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 16

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 8 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News