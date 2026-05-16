Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 16

Rodriguez is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 8 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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