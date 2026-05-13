Edouard Julien And Rockies Play Pirates On May 13

Julien is hitting for a .260 BA, .358 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 15 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Mitch Keller (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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