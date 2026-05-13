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Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies

Edouard Julien

Colorado Rockies • #6 2B

Edouard Julien And Rockies Play Pirates On May 13

Edouard Julien and his Colorado Rockies will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Julien has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Julien is hitting for a .260 BA, .358 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 15 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Mitch Keller (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edouard Julien

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