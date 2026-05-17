Edouard Julien And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 17

Julien is hitting for a .237 BA, .331 OBP and .333 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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