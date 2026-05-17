FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies

Edouard Julien

Colorado Rockies • #6 2B

Edouard Julien And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 17

Edouard Julien and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Julien has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Julien is hitting for a .237 BA, .331 OBP and .333 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edouard Julien

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News