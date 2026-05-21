Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Mets On May 21

Crews had a .208 BA, .280 OBP and .352 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .631 and he scored 43 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 27 runs. Crews recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peterson (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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