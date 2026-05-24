Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Braves On May 24

Crews had a .208 BA, .280 OBP and .352 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .631 and he scored 43 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 27 runs. Crews recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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