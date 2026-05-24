Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Pirates On May 24

Cease is 3-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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