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Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles

Dylan Beavers

Baltimore Orioles • #12 RF

Dylan Beavers And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Dylan Beavers and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Beavers has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Beavers is hitting for a .218 BA, .296 OBP and .322 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 13 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Beavers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Beavers

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