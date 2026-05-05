Dylan Beavers And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Beavers is hitting for a .218 BA, .296 OBP and .322 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 13 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Beavers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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