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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Play Pirates On May 21

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. ET. May has -134 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

May is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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