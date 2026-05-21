Dustin May And Cardinals Play Pirates On May 21

May is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.