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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Marlins On May 19

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .389 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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