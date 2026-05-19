Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Marlins On May 19

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .389 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.

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