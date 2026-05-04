Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Mariners On May 4

Baldwin is hitting for a .315 BA, .391 OBP and .517 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs (2nd in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Logan Gilbert (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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