Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Cubs On May 13

Baldwin is hitting for a .296 BA, .380 OBP and .509 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 36 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.28 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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