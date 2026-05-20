Dominic Smith And Braves Play Marlins On May 20

Smith is hitting for a .330 BA, .356 OBP and .489 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 13 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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