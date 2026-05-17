Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Padres On May 17

Canzone is hitting for a .253 BA, .324 OBP and .453 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 13 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

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